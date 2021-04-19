Health minister reviews situation in Dhofar Governorate

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health, confirmed that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, has directed to study the need for the Dhofar Governorate to establish a field hospital.

His said that a specialized technical team confirmed that there are sufficient beds to accommodate Covid 19 patients, and for the moment what is needed is some medical equipment and personnel.

The minister added that there is no shortage of ventillators in Dhofar or any other governorates, and testing solutions have been type distributed to all governorates.

He said priority has been given to Dhofar Governorate due to the geographical distance from other regions.