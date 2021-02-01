Local 

Health minister receives UNICEF Regional Director

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health received in on Monday Ted Chaiban, Regional Director of the UNICEF in the Middle East and North Africa Region, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed aspects of the joint cooperation between the Sultanate and the UNICEF in the health field.

The UNICEF Regional Director praised the Sultanate’s efforts made in international cooperation.

The Minister of Health lauded the efforts of the UNICEF in the Sultanate and in the region as well.

The meeting was attended by Lana al Wreikat, UNICEF Representative to the Sultanate and some Ministry’s officials. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9573 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman bags silver at world tent pegging qualifiers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman bags silver at world tent pegging qualifiers

Workshop on triage of emergency cases

Oman Observer Comments Off on Workshop on triage of emergency cases

Al Sharia Mosque in Al Mudhaibi renovated

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Sharia Mosque in Al Mudhaibi renovated