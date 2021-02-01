Health minister receives UNICEF Regional Director

Muscat: Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health received in on Monday Ted Chaiban, Regional Director of the UNICEF in the Middle East and North Africa Region, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed aspects of the joint cooperation between the Sultanate and the UNICEF in the health field.

The UNICEF Regional Director praised the Sultanate’s efforts made in international cooperation.

The Minister of Health lauded the efforts of the UNICEF in the Sultanate and in the region as well.

The meeting was attended by Lana al Wreikat, UNICEF Representative to the Sultanate and some Ministry’s officials. –ONA