Health Minister receives Pakistan ambassador
MUSCAT: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, received K K Ahsan Wagan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Sultanate, on Sunday. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed the Pakistani government’s appreciation and thanks for the efforts exerted by the Sultanate to assist the Pakistani community during the pandemic. The two sides also reviewed bilateral cooperation aspects aimed at enhancing health services between the two friendly countries.