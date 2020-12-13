Main 

Health minister receives health economics expert

Oman Observer

Muscat: As part of the agreement signed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the British Embassy in Muscat, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health on Sunday received Dr Aaron Blackman, Health Economics Expert.

The meeting touched on a range of related topics including the health economy for the sustainability of healthcare financing through the optimal utilization of the available resources.

In addition, the meeting highlighted the building capacity, develop competencies, and assistance in conducting studies in health economics and health funding, which will contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the health system.

The meeting was attended by Hamish Cowell, British Ambassador to the Sultanate, Dr John Jabbour, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the Sultanate along with a number of the MOH senior officials. –ONA

