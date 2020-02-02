Main 

Health Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

Oman Observer

Muscat: H.E. Dr.  Ahmed bin Mohammed Al- Saidi, Minister of Health, received on Sunday in his office H.E. Li Lingbing, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged cordial talks and discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Moreover, the meeting shed light on the epidemiological situation of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and actions taken by the Chinese government to tackle the situation. Furthermore, disease’s precautionary measures on world level have been reviewed.

H.E. MOH’s Health Affairs Undersecretary attended the meeting.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5109 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

National child car seat campaign launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on National child car seat campaign launched

Four arrested for impersonation, robbery in Salalah

Oman Observer Comments Off on Four arrested for impersonation, robbery in Salalah

Philippines reports first Coronavirus death outside China

Oman Observer Comments Off on Philippines reports first Coronavirus death outside China