Health Minister receives Chinese Ambassador

Muscat: H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al- Saidi, Minister of Health, received on Sunday in his office H.E. Li Lingbing, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged cordial talks and discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Moreover, the meeting shed light on the epidemiological situation of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China and actions taken by the Chinese government to tackle the situation. Furthermore, disease’s precautionary measures on world level have been reviewed.

H.E. MOH’s Health Affairs Undersecretary attended the meeting.