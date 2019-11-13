Health minister receives ABHS secretary-general

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, President of the Supreme Council of the Arab Board of Health Specialisations (ABHS), received Professor Dr Omar bin Awadh bin Salim al Rawas, ABHS Secretary-General , in Muscat on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the preparations for the meeting of the ABHS Supreme Council and Executive Office to be held next February in the Sultanate. Dr Al Saeedi stressed the ministry’s keenness in supporting and improving the bilateral cooperation with the ABHS in a manner that serves medical education and health services in the Arab world.

Related