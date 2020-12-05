Health minister heads Oman’s delegation to UN special session on COVID-19

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, headed the Sultanate’s delegation to the extraordinary session called for by the United Nations general assembly to discuss repercussions of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Sultanate’s delegation in the virtual meeting included Ambassador Mohammed bin Awadh Hassan, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and a number of officials from the Ministry of Health and members of the permanent delegation at the UN.

The meetings covered general discussions about the implementation of the general assembly’s decisions on COVID-19 and how vaccines and medical equipment can be obtained.

The two-day meetings, run from New York, began with speeches from the chairman of the UN general assembly and the Secretary-General of the UN, thanking the representatives of countries for their participation.

They pointed out that the UN accords full attention to international cooperation and stressed the significance of member states’ response to curb COVID-19 globally.

In his speech before the gathering, Dr Al Saeedi pointed out that the world has never witnessed such a phenomenon that brought about exception conditions in the global arena since the start of this year.

The number of confirmed infection cases around the world crossed 63 million, resulting in more than one million deaths and very serious economic and social upheavals, said Dr Al Saeedi.

He added that the government of the Sultanate undertook all necessary procedures to alleviate the impacts of the pandemic and stem its propagation.

Dr Al Saeedi said that Oman intensified preventive measures and secure testing and free mediation to all segments of society, in addition to necessary support to the private health sector, keeping deaths at a very low level.

He explained that the pandemic, its accompanying economic impacts, prompted many non-medical procedures (like lockdowns, closure of businesses and borders) that posed serious challenges to countries and governments. He said that solutions in the next stage have to focus on fostering preventive measures (socially and institutionally) so that countries could live with the pandemic till the day that an effective medication is made available.

To ensure that it could get the target quantities of top quality vaccines against COVID-19 as soon as they are made available, the Sultanate opened consultation and negotiation channels, including the Global Alliance for Vaccine (Gavi) for the fair distribution of COVAX vaccine, said Dr Al Saeedi, noting the significance of supporting limited-income countries. He pointed out that Oman’s policy endorsed the principle of focusing on general health.

It is worth noting that the meeting comes as part of the global response, under the purview of the UN, to eliminate COVID-19 which paralysed and undermined the life of whole societies, endangered their economies and devastated the sources of the livelihood of individuals.

The Sultanate spares no effort in supporting the United Nations Organisation and other international agencies and institutions for the sake of achieving strategic partnership which benefits the whole world and enhances human rights.

