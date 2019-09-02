Health Minister elected as ABHS Supreme Council President

Cairo: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health was elected on Monday as the President of Supreme Council of the Arab Board of Health Specializations (ABHS).

The election carried out during the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Arab Board of Health Specializations (ABHS), which commenced on Monday at the Secretariat-General of the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo.

The Sultanate is participating in this meeting by a delegation headed by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health.

Dr Haifa Abu Ghazalah, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Social Affairs Sector at the Secretariat-General of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health pointed out that this meeting is held to follow up the implementation of Decision No 1 of the 52nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health held last May in Geneva, Switzerland.

Abu Ghazalah added that the meeting discusses many issues including the draft statutes, and the Council’s rules of procedures.

During the meeting, the Secretariat-General reviewed the handover results of the functions of the Secretary-General of the Arab Board of Health Specializations in Jordan.

The Supreme Council of the Arab Board of Health Specializations is the higher supervisory administrative authority responsible for planning, organizing and monitoring processes, which are responsible for achieving the Council’s objectives set out in the constituent regulations.

The Supreme Council holds periodical meeting annually with the presence of most members including the Supreme Council president or vice-president who are elected by its members.

The decisions of the Supreme Council are taken by a majority vote of the attendees.

The High Commission consists of six of the Arab Health Ministers selected by the Council of Arab Health Ministers, the Minister of Health in the country of Headquarter, two representatives of each Arab country, as well as an Arab representative of the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization, and the Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Doctors.

It is worth mentioning that Professor Omar Awadh Al Rawas from Oman was elected as the Secretary General of the Arab Board of Health Specializations on May 2019. –ONA