Health minister chairs ABHS meeting

MUSCAT: The Executive Office of the Arab Board of Health Specializations (ABHS) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, President of ABHS Supreme Council.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting was attended by members of the Executive Office, Representative of the Technical Secretariat of Arab Health Ministers Council and officials from the Ministry of Health.

Dr Al Saeedi expressed his thanks to all workers in the ABHS Secretariat General and to all medical cadres for their efforts and sacrifices during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Prof Omar bin Awadh al Rowas, ABHS Secretary-General, reviewed Secretariat General’s report on implementing decisions of the Supreme Council and Executive Office, and the ABHS activities for 2020.

Al Rowas has also highlighted the development programmes being carried out by the Secretariat General, most importantly e-exams according to the international standards.

The Executive Office approved a number of decisions that included appointing the ABHS Assistant Secretary-General, approving the strategic plan for the years 2021-2025, the operational plan of 2021, regulations of academic affairs, the final budget of 2020 and the 2021 budget.