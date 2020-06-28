Health insurance to be mandatory for all tourists coming to Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism has asked tour and travel offices to prepare for the gradual return of the tourism sector in the country.

Apart from following preventive measures suggested by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 at the travel and tourism offices, the ministry said the operators must ensure that travelers have a medical certificate or required permits issued by the competent authorities while coming outside the Sultanate.

All reservations shall preferably be made online and the use of paper documents or cash payments should be avoided.

The operators should organise excursions in small groups not exceeding 16 persons keeping the mind the need for physical distancing among the tourists.

Health insurance will be mandatory for all tourists before completing the reservation procedures.

Following are the procedures to follow when a tourist arrives and during the check-in process:

You must observe the rules of physical spacing and minimise common mixing points during theseoperations.

At hotel check-in, separate pens should be used for each guest and online registration shall be encouraged for registration of the customer profile.

It is necessary to register arrival times of the travel groups and offer them cleaning waiting rooms, temporary chairs, and water bottles. Care should be taken to reduce the number of people entering the reception area at the same time.

Travellers’ contact details must be completed upon arrival and digital thermometers should be provided to drivers for temperature checks of the guests.

Guests should keep a safe distance of at least one meter while eating and the buffet system should be replaced with A la carte menu.