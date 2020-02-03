Health insurance team reviews preparations for Dhamani launch

The Health Insurance Implementation Team overseeing preparations for the roll-out of the Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme (Dhamani), met earlier this week under the auspices of Ahmed Ali al Maamari, Vice President for the Insurance Sector — Capital Market Authority (CMA). In attendance were officials representatives the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Public Authority for Social Security and Omani Insurance Association.

Al Maamari commended the constructive cooperation between all the stakeholders in the launch of the programme which, he noted, has been progressed from the legislative and regulatory standards. An electronic link now connects all insurance companies, private health institutions and the regulators while the integrated database on health insurance is being finalised.

The meeting reviewed the explanatory schedule of the standard health insurance policy, the updating mechanisms executed by the stakeholder, the amendments to the Insurance Companies Law and Takaful Law, and the rules governing the licensing and regulation of Third Party Administrators (TPAs). The team discussed the tenders for the electronic platform supporting the Dhamani programme, the pricing and treatment services in the private sector, and the medical coding mechanism.

