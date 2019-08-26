Health insurance scheme to start with international, ‘excellent’ firms

Muscat: Ahmed bin Ali Al Maamari, head of the unified health insurance (Dhamani) team, said that preparations for the implementation of the health insurance project for private-sector workers, residents and visitors to the Sultanate are in the advanced stages.

Speaking at the introductory meeting on the project in the Dhofar Governorate organized by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (OCCI) in Salalah Branch, he said the details of the project will be submitted to the interested parties that include the employers, employees, insurance and health institutions and the third-party administrator (TPAs).

Al-Ma’amari said that the project will be introduced based on the classification of companies in the private sector by the Ministry of Manpower. To begin with, the project will be launched with international and excellent grade companies.

The project will be launched in the second phase only evaluating the experiences of the companies in the first phase and after ensuring that the rest of the private sector is ready for its implementation. The agriculture sector will be within the target group of the application of the health insurance project.

Al-Ma’amari said the Damani project is implemented as part of the government’s approach to provide healthcare to expatriates and residents in the Sultanate as well as citizens in partnership with the private sector.

The project is expected to play a role in expanding the volume of investments in the insurance and the health sectors with the entry of private international health institutions, of insurance companies specialized in health insurance.

Al Mamari said, “The CMA has laid down a number of foundations to ensure the successful implementation of the project in the Sultanate, the most important of which is to ensure the right of the worker to receive proper health coverage, whatever his place of residence or work in the Sultanate. Al

He added, “One of the important steps for the success of the project is to work on establishing an electronic platform that will connect the insurers and health providers and the regulatory and supervisory agencies. E-link is important for the delivery of health services and medicines in hospitals.”