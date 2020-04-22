Health Eastern Mediterranean ministers meet

Muscat: The Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization (WHO) convened on Wednesday a video conference meeting with the ministers of health in the region to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments.

Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean chaired the meeting. The Sultanate was represented by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health with the presence of Dr Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate and Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The meeting reviewed the developments of COVID-19 pandemic globally and regionally and the latest statistics of the infected cases, as well as the experiences of the regional countries to tackle this pandemic.

The Sultanate has taken a number of strict precautionary measures to curb this pandemic. Furthermore, a Supreme Committee has been formed to deal with the developments resulting from COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health calls upon all to strictly adhere to the health isolation procedures by staying in isolated room attached to toilet and serving the isolated person from outside the room as instructed.

It also urges all citizens and residents to keep washing hands with water and soap, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, following the healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, as well as comply fully with the social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health, staying at home and not going out unless absolutely necessary. –ONA

