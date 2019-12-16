Health coverage of domestic workers strengthened

MUSCAT, DEC 16 – Shaikh Abdullah Salim al Salmi, Executive President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), has announced amendments to the Unified Health Insurance Policy (Dhamani), which include additional provisions to accommodate coverage for domestic workers. In a statement, the Executive President added that the amendments also aim to encourage employers to provide high quality and cost effective healthcare for domestic workers, in addition to the basic benefits provided by certain embassies to their respective nationals in their Sultanate.

The amendments are in line with CMA guidelines for the drafting the laws and regulations of the capital market and insurance sector in partnership with stakeholders after consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the representatives of stakeholder embassies. Their feedback was elicited in the finalisation of a standardised health insurance policy that provides equitable and fair coverage to domestic workers regardless of their nationalities. Consultations were also held with the representatives of the sectors on the Dhamani scheme the its implementation given the circumstances in which domestics work either within homes or outside as drivers, maids, cooks and so on.

Al Salmi said: The implementation of the ‘Dhamani’ scheme has reached an advanced stage at the legislative and regulatory levels. The health insurance rules and standard health insurance policy are ready, but draft amendments to certain provisions of the insurance companies law are in their final stages. The health insurance database has also been officially launched, while a contract for the electronic platform of Dhamani which links the insurance companies, health care institutions and the regulators, has been awarded.”

The amendments provide that the term of the policy is one calendar year unless a longer term is agreed. If the insured is a domestic worker, the term should be two years. As to the schedule of benefits, work injuries have been included in the coverage for domestic workers and the maximum limit for inpatient treatment has been increased to RO 4,000 and RO 500 in outpatient clinics. Meanwhile, the health insurance team continues to hold meetings presided by the CMA and members from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Public Authority for Social Insurance and the Omani Insurance Association.