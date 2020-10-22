Heads of GCC Supreme Courts discuss cooperation with Cassation Courts in member states

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Supreme Court, took part in the 6th meeting of chairmen of GCC supreme courts.

The meeting, held via video-conferencing today, discussed a number of issues, including the mechanism of functioning of committee of specialists in Supreme Courts and Courts of Cassation, a paper submitted by the Sultanate about petition in favour of the law in civil and penal provisions, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s proposal to establish a GCC electronic access point to receive judicial and executive notifications applications among GCC countries and the State of Qatar’s proposal to unify legal and judicial terms.

Periodic meetings of this type are aimed at exchanging expertise, streamline joint procedures and enhance cooperation among supreme courts and courts of cassation in GCC states.

They also seek to facilitate follow up of new developments, achieve judicial independence in member states and upgrade legislative and judicial system to keep pace with the growth witnessed by GCC states. –ONA