Head to Wadi al Hawasinah Heritage and fun in

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA AL SALMANI –

Wadi al Hawasinah which is located in Wilayat of Al Khabourah (North Al Batinah) is home to several heritage sites. Most of these are towers and old districts which were built by Omanis since hundreds of years ago. These buildings, which are of mud and stones, are still in a good shape. Like other ancient buildings in Oman, these buildings have decorated doors.

The wadi crosses many tiny villages such as Alghaizain, Alrewaidat, Sadan, Shakhboot and Magzi.

Nowadays, many people flock to this place as its mountains have turned green and the wadi is now full of water. These ancient structures are characterised by meticulous engineering design.

As for the architectural style, all these houses and mosques are very similar in their interior and exterior design, and the population depends on aflaj for fresh water. Falaj Al Ghaizain is a good example. In general, the construction techniques which were used in these areas are similar to those used in many other places around the Sultanate.

Locals and tourists request the authorities to develop this wonderful spot. The site needs toilets and signboards for the visitors’ convenience.