Higher College of Technology issues statement on coronavirus

Muscat: The Higher College of Technology (HCT) issued a statement on Saturday following reports that some of its students were in contact with a coronavirus case.

The college said, “Out of concern for the safety of students, we coordinated immediately with specialists in the Ministry of Health to take what is necessary towards communicating with students who are believed to be in contact with one of the infected cases to provide them with the necessary health care.”

It added, “With regard to the academic status of students subject to domestic quarantine, the college stated that it will take action to ensure that they are not academically affected, confirming its keen interest in the health of its students and that they are not subjected to any harm,”

HCT called on everyone not to be led by the rumors and to follow developments and official statements.