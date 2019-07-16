Haya Water provides NOC services

MUSCAT, JULY 16 – Haya Water, through its Customer Service Counter, provides No Objection Certificates (NOC) where the applications are processed daily from Sunday to Wednesday from 7 am to 1 pm. The step has been taken in line with the company’s continuous efforts to improve services to its partners and beneficiaries. Nihad al Bimani, Information Management Manager, said that NOCs are issued within five working days from the date of receipt of requests. Once a request is received, coordination with departments concerned takes place in order to visit the targeted location to ensure there are no obstacles or negative impact on the company’s assets and projects.

Al Bimaniyah added that clients can also apply through the company’s website (www.haya.om) which is also another available platform for official requests. She added that a new services have been offered to ease the NOC application processing and cope with the geographical expansion of the waste water projects. In the case of applications through Sanad Offices, clients must submit all necessary documents such as the NOC application form, ID card as well as the Keroki (field sketch).