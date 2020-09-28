Haya Water participates in Road to Oman Vision 2040 forum

MUSCAT: Haya Water participated in the 9th edition of Al Roya Economic Forum held recently under the theme of: The Road to Oman 2040.

“The Company’s participation in this forum comes as one of the partners in the Oman Vision 2040. The Company role in the vision is to work alongside other institutions to achieve the lofty goal of the 2040 vision mainly in the strategic guidance’’, Eng Sulieman bin Musallam al Rawahi, Corporate Affairs General Manager at Haya Water, said.

These directions aim at providing a decent life for the citizens which is exemplified by the sewage project. It is considered to be as one of the main pillars in this objective through the important services that are provided by the waste water project. These benefits contribute effectively to preserving the environment from pollution, as well as human health, in addition to preserving groundwater from depletion.

Al Rawahi explained that one of the axes the vision dwelt is on the importance of the sewage project in the school curricula. The reason behind being implementing this subject is because everyone believes in the vital role that the sewage project plays in completing the country’s infrastructure. In addition, it’s stemming from the importance of being cultivating this concept in the young’s minds starting from early age aiming to promote the sense of belonging to the national identity.

When citizens see the government’s various efforts in strengthening the country’s infrastructure system such as education, health, sewage and other basic services, as a result, the pride and belonging to the citizenship concepts will be enhanced.

Eng Sulieman, responded to question regarding the changes that the Company is witnessing particularly after the transfer of the company’s affiliation to be under the umbrella of Nama Group, and stated: “Based on the Company’s Board of Directors and its Executive Management; and under the direct supervision of the Acting CEO, the work is currently under way to harmonize the Company’s strategies in line with the government’s directions and achieving the Oman Vision 2040, especially those related to reducing the government’s financial support and developing the national cadres.

These strategies and plans, whether short or long-term, are linked to international standards and techniques in order to achieve best practices and improve work performance in line with the company’s aspirations to achieve distinguished results and to reach the break-even in the coming years, as well as to expand the wastewater services in various governorates.

He also elaborated on the company’s corporate business plan which is currently being reviewed, and said: “It has been taken into consideration upon renewal by working on setting goals, measuring indicators and creating new investment opportunities. Our focus is to make financial profit that is expected to contribute in reducing the government’s financial support and achieving the desired goal of reaching a breakeven.

In response to the vision’s directions to empower the private sector, Al Rawahi noted that the Company is working to activate this aspect by encouraging the private sector establishments to invest and develop the sewage sector. This initiative is expected to accelerate the sector project’s execution. He indicated that this activation has appeared recently when the company has announced of the first public-private-partnership project, which was the construction of Al Misfa Sewage Treatment Plant and its facilities. It is also hoped that the Company will offer several projects in partnership including the project to connect the Al ShaKakit Farms in the Wilayat of Barka, and to establish two STPs in the wilayats of Al Suwaiq and Al Khabourah.

Related