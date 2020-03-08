Haya Water launches 23 E-services through E-Sanad

Muscat: Haya Water has launched its services through Sanad Centres, in cooperation with Al Rafad Fund and the Information Technology Authority (ITA).

The new services will allow locals and residents to apply for the 23 services through the E-Sanad portal, for example, wastewater and treated water new connections. In addition, requesters may apply for no-objection certificate and vehicle canopy permit.

Hilal bin Khalfan al Dhakhri, Business Development and Customer Service General Manager at Haya Water commented about this launch by saying that this new service comes to facilitate and simplify procedures for customers and provide services across the Sultanate.

Moreover, the electronic services are expected to enhance the cooperation and integration among the government and the private establishments.

Al Dhakhri added that since the Company has expanded geographical scope of work and now provides wastewater projects in all governorates except Dhofar, the Company has opened many channels and platforms to enable customers to submit their transactions easily and conveniently.