Haya Water implements e-learning programme

MUSCAT: Haya Water launched a new e-learning programme (LMS) in cooperation with Nomu Institute, aiming to develop the employees’ skills and capabilities particularly during the pandemic period. The programme includes a package of specialised programmes in the technical, leadership and administrative fields as well as programmes in health and safety, project management and information technology.

About the new programme, Saleh bin Abdullah al Khamyasi, Human Resources General Manager at Haya Water, said the company pays great attention towards developing its cadres.

This concept stems from Haya Water’s belief that its employees are its pillars and the main engine to lead the development mainly in terms of achieving the Company’s vision and mission.

“The active employees of the system exceeded 64 per cent from March to August of the current year.

The number of fully-completed training courses reached 2340, and the number of fully and partially completed training courses reached 4950 training courses in the same period. Besides, the trainer would be granted an accredited certificate from the Nomu Institute after passing the course exam,” he said.

Zahir al Maani, IT Operations Manager, affirmed that the electronic training system (LMS) is a very excellent system and is a distinct initiative by the concerned department in the Company.

“Personally, I have found the programme is useful. Through it, I can invest my free time either at home or the office. In addition, the courses’ themes that are available in this programme are comprehensive and cover different topics in various fields. For myself, I have benefited greatly particularly in the field of Information Technology.”

