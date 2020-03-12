Haya Water honours senior employees

Haya Water has honoured 21 employees who have completed 15 and 10 years of service in appreciation of their efforts in achieving the company’s goals and vision.

The event was presided over by Eng Isam bin Saud al Zadjali, Muscat Municipality’s Chairman and Haya Waters’ Chairman, in the presence of the company’s board members, leadership team and the company’s employees.

During his speech, Eng Hussain bin Hassan Abdul Hussain, Haya Water’s CEO, said: “We are here to say thank you for this group who have completed 15 and 10 years. Haya Water is proud of its employees and continuously works hard to develop their skills and abilities.”

Abdul Hussain stated that we are enlightened by the wisdom of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik who stated in his recent speech: “Every hand that builds Oman receives our appreciation and gratitude.”

The CEO added that this celebration is considered to be the seventh since the company has begun the first celebration in 2012. The main objective of the honouring is to show the importance of the human cadre who is considered to be the main factor of the company’s success and its achievements. Moreover, this celebration provides an attractive environment for its competent employees in all fields.