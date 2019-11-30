Haya Water and its CEO win awards

MOROCCO: Haya Water has won the Best Arab Company Award for 2019 in the Best Facilities and General Services, while the company’s CEO was selected as the Best Arab CEO in 2019 in the same category.

It was announced at a ceremony organised by the Secretariat of the Best Arab Award in Morocco, recently.

These awards came as a result of the company’s commitment to a number of criteria and achievements made by Haya Water this year and the previous year.

The successes came in different fields including the company’s quality performance, productivity, innovation, cost reduction and reinforcing the concept of sustainable development with its economic and environmental themes, social responsibility programmes and efficiency in emergency management and others.

The company has achieved great success in opening many waste water projects and raising the number of connected units with various sewage treatment plants which are distributed around the Sultanate. As a result, the waste water leakage quantity to the groundwater has been reduced. All the environmental roles played by the company will contribute to protecting people’s health from various diseases and epidemics which are caused by pollution.

Haya Water provides many and advanced services to its beneficiaries mainly protecting them from pollution and diseases that caused by the traditional sewage system.

The number of beneficiaries of its services reach million beneficiaries per day in all governorates except Dhofar.

The company also succeeded in reducing government support by 35 per cent in one year due to a number of measures taken mainly the best use of human resources and enhance the efficiency of operations. Moreover, the company has reduced the electricity consumption in the different sewage treatment plants by 15 per cent. The company also has reduced the chemical cost that is used for the treatment purposes by 47 per cent.

Related