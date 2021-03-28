Have you visited the stunning Hufnat Beach in Mahout?

Hufnat is one of the most famous beaches of Barr Al Hikman in the Wilayat of Mahout, which is located in the middle of the eastern coast of Oman 500 kilometres south of the Governorate of Muscat. It is one of the most important Omani beaches that is characterised by stunning natural beauty, clean golden and white sands, and a remote location frequented by many visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate.

The area is inhabited by a number of resident fishermen. Visitors to the place can practice many marine and outdoor activities such as diving, skiing in the sea and fishing. It is also a stop for migratory birds not only from the Sultanate but from Europe and Southeast Asia. Many birds congregate in Hufnat especially water birds coming from the shores of northern Siberia.

The beaches are mostly bordered by rocks creating the perfect atmosphere for the growth of shellfish and some fish that reproduce on the rocky bottoms. The presence of coral reefs in its water is what drives diving enthusiasts to this marine and avian sanctuary. Visitors can enjoy the scenes along the ten kilometres long beach that is covered by sea plants and a variety of desert plants.

Camping is another activity that has been growing rapidly in the area. Its bluish and emerald water commencing in some of the softest sand makes it an ideal landscape for relaxation and weekend getaways. The abundance of lakes, green samphire plants and other saline and acidic plants complete the scene of this splendid beach.

There are no permanent fixtures or facilities in Hafnut. While some fishermen barasti can be spotted, these are temporary shelters for fishermen who need a resting place or storage areas while doing their work. Toilets and garbage bins are hard to come. Since this is often hard to visit by Municipality cleaners, make sure to always bring your trash with you to help preserve its natural beauty.