Haute Route to explore Al Hajar

Muscat: Riders from all over the world will experience both the toughness and beauty of Oman when the 2020 edition of Haute Route Oman begins on Friday. Haute Route Oman is a cycling race like no other and will be staged in the heart of the Al Hajar Mountain Range from March 6-8.

The Haute Route experience provides non-professional riders the opportunity to ride unique routes and conquer legendary climbs all over the world. The Haute Route Oman event was introduced in 2019, and showcases the incredible winter cycling conditions available in Oman to passionate cyclists from across the globe.

The three-day event will see the peloton of riders from 28 countries take on three stages: a demanding opening climb up Jabal Akhdhar, the equally steep Hoota climb up to Jabal Haat, and a twisting time trial ending in the historic village of Misfat.

The iconic climb up Oman’s Jabal Akhdhar, the Green Mountain, on day one will a tough initiation for the riders and the tired legs will get another big workout on Jabal Haat.

Former Formula 1 World Champion and 15-time Grand Prix winner Jenson Button knows only too well how challenging both Jabal Akhdhar and Jabal Haat are, after taking part in the inaugural Haute Route Oman in 2019. While Button will be returning to his motorcar roots and racing on the track rather than on the road this weekend, he will be with the riders in spirit.

In a message of support to the riders, he said: “Haute Route Oman throws some serious climbs at you over the three days of action. Good luck to everyone taking part this weekend.”

In what is unique to the Oman edition of Haute Route, Button’s clothing brand, Leger, will be providing the cycling kit, including bespoke jerseys and bib shorts. Leger jerseys and shorts are well suited to all the demands riders will face on the roads and mountains in Oman, and are designed for both performance and comfort with lightweight seamless fabrics and extra panelling.

Maryam al Jadidi, Sr Project Manager of event organiser, Oman Sail, said: “The three-day event in Oman is one of the most challenging on the Haute Route cycling calendar and the Sultanate’s breathtaking natural beauty and hospitality also makes it one of the most unique.

“Good luck to all those taking part and we are looking forward to seeing what you will accomplish over the next few days.”

A group of 15 riders, all supported by Daleel Petroleum, will be cycling the event this year. Team leader Shihab al Qamshuey said: “We are all prepped for an eventful second edition of Haute Route Oman. The past few months saw some training sessions by the group to test skills and harness the advantage of local knowledge of climbs and descends.

He added, “We would like to thank Daleel Petroleum for their generous support to ensure that the team has all the essentials to make a successful participation. They are no stranger to encouraging Omanis athletes to take on sporting challenges such as this one and contributing to the adventure sports scene in the country”.

