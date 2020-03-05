Haute Route cycling from today

MUSCAT: Riders from all over the world will experience both the toughness and beauty of Oman when the 2020 edition of Haute Route Oman begins on Friday.

Haute Route Oman cycling race will be staged in the heart of the Al Hajar Mountain Range from March 6-8.

The three-day event will see the peloton of riders from 28 countries take on three stages: a demanding opening climb up Jebel Akhdhar, the equally steep Hoota climb up to Jebel Haat, and a twisting time trial ending in the historic village of Misfat.

