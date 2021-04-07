Harvest of Finfish farming project in Khasab begins

KHASAB: The harvest of a project for finfish farming in floating cages in Musandam Governorate, began on Wednesday.

The project produces European long-finned sea bream (locally known as Kofar) and is financed by the Agriculture and Fisheries Development Fund and overseen by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. It is considered as a leading aquaculture project in the Sultanate.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, said the project has a great significance and forges a new culture by introducing fish farming thereby contributing to boosting the economy in Musandam Governorate.

Engineer Jasim bin Mohammed al Shuhi, Director, Agriculture and Fisheries Research Centre and supervisor of the project, said: “Today we are harvesting the products of the pilot project in the Wilayat of Khasab. It’s among the economic projects that have been implemented in the previous period in Musandam Governorate. The project also aims to set up a database of floating cages in Musandam to serve as the basis for developing similar projects in the future.”

The project has achieved excellent results with fishes weighing up to 350 gr in less than 7 months compared to 12 months in the European countries indicating excellent investment returns over a short period of time with reduced cost of feed. The project produced a total of 50 tonnes of the European long-finned sea bream, the official said. —ONA