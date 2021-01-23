Hamed comes out of retirement

Muscat: Oman’s international rally star Hamed al Wahaibi is back behind the rally car coming out of his long retirement.

Hamed announced his return that has come about to support the Oman Automobile Association to successfully host the second round of MERC this season.

Oman Sohar International rally, which will be held in Muscat from 18-20 February, will witness the return of Al Wahaibi on Skoda Fabia R5 for the first time on this car, after more than 10 years ago when he was behind the steering of rally car in Oman rally championship in 2012.

Al Wahaibi said “I am delighted to be back again to the rally world as an exceptional season to support in having good rally in Muscat, and as OAA is organising this event I was always supporting them and will do so even this time.”

The Omani rally driver added that he is in a physical fitness programme to be fully fit for the rally and the championship and working hard on that programme, and he will start the training on the rally car Skoda Fabia this week.

Al Wahaibi has mentioned that it will not be easy to compete with the Qatari rally champion Nasser al Attiya as he is racing continuously for the last 20 years in different championships like MERC and Dakar rally, and he is the champion of this championship for almost 15 times, so it is very difficult to win the race, but said they will do their best. The Skoda Fabia R5 is been prepared by motor tune under the supervision of the Lebanese superstar rally driver Rojer Faghali and Al Wahaibi is aiming that the Omani young driver will showcase their talent and perform good skills in this rally.

Related