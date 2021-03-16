Half of Italy under semi-lockdown

Rome: Italy entered into a new period of semi-lockdown, with over half of its 20 regions falling into the “red zone” and subject to the maximum level of restrictions.

In the affected regions, all non-essential businesses remain closed, and bars and restaurants operate for take-away service only, while people are allowed out only for work, health reasons, or with proven necessity, reports Xinhua news agency.

Schools are also closed, with eight out of 10 pupils across the country going back to remote learning.

The remaining regions are declared as “orange zone” and subject to a medium level of restrictions.

Here, shops could open, but bars and restaurants would still offer takeaway only.

The only exception is Sardinia Island, where there is no restriction on business or internal movements.

The new measures, which came into force on Monday, will remain until April 6.

Italy has so far reported a total of 3,238,394 confirmed coronavirus cases and 102,499 deaths.