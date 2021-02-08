Sports Tennis 

Halep eases injury fears in straight-set first-round win

Oman Observer

A fit and firing Simona Halep started her bid for a first Australian Open title with an easy victory over local wildcard Lizette Cabrera on Monday, declaring she has adjusted to the “much faster” courts at Melbourne Park. The number two seed required strapping and was hampered by a lower back injury in the warm-up Gippsland Trophy, but moved with ease in the 6-2, 6-1 romp in 59 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. “I feel good, my body is fit,” said the Romanian, who hit 14 winners. “It feels great to be back in Melbourne.”

