Haj to be held with limited number of domestic pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has said that this year’s Haj will be held with very limited numbers for pilgrims to ensure the safety of worshippers, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah said in a statement, “In the light that the coronavirus has spread to more than 180 countries all over the world. Deaths related to Covid-19 has reached almost half a million and over 7 million confirmed cases globally.”

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health’s recommendations, the risks from coronavirus are expected to grow further as there is no vaccine available yet for those infected by the disease.

“Global health security needs to be preserved, especially with the worldwide increase in the number of cases, based on the reports issued by international health institutions and organizations. It is challenging to maintain a proper distance in crowded areas to avoid the dangers of Coronavirus spread.”

Therefore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose top priority is to always provide care to enable Muslims to perform Hajj or Umrah rites safely and securely, has taken severe precautionary measures to protect pilgrims since the beginning of Covid-19, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia suspended the entry of Umrah pilgrims while taking care of the pilgrims on its land. That decision received several approbations from Islamic and international organizations.

It effectively contributed to fighting the virus globally and supporting the efforts of health organizations in limiting the spread of the deadly disease.

As Covid-19 cases continue to grow globally while the risks of Coronavirus spread in crowded spaces and to countries still exist, Haj 1441H is decided to take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims from all nationalities residing in Saudi Arabia only, who are willing to perform Haj.

This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ government is honored to serve millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims annually.

It confirms that this decision is in consideration of its constant care of maintaining the safety of pilgrims on its land until departing back to their home countries, the statement said.