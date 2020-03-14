Haj registration till Thursday

Muscat: The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has decided to extend the registration period for the pilgrimage till Thursday. More than 18,000 citizens and residents have registered for this year’s Haj through the electronic system. The registration of Haj was originally scheduled to close on March 14. The ministry stipulated that the applicants for the pilgrimage should not be under 18 years of age. Male applicants who are above 67 years and female applicants above 65 years of age as well as those with visual or motion impairment are entitled to have a personal escort from among those who are registered with the electronic Haj system according to the rules. The applicants should have an ID card and a passport that are valid till January 27, 2021 as per the rules set by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

