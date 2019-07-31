Haj pilgrims warned against heat stroke

MUSCAT, JULY 31 –

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has cautioned Haj pilgrims to take precautions against heat stroke as they will be spending long hours under the sun as part of the Haj rituals.

In a statement from the Primary Healthcare and Awareness Department, it is urged that pilgrims take necessary precautions and if found to be dehydrated, to take remedial measures at the holy land.

“Hajjajis (pilgrims) should wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and keep sufficient amount of water to keep them hydrated during the rituals and be safe from sun stroke”, it said.

“They should move to a place with shade and sprinkle water on their clothes and use a handheld fan during the long hours they spend during the process”, a spokesperson said. As matter of prevention, Hajjajis should drink plenty of liquids, protect against sunburn, take extra precautions with certain medications and be cautious if one is at increased risk. Earlier, the representatives Oman Haj Mission have said that service of officials at the holy land would be available any time as more flights carrying Haj pilgrims from Oman touched down King Abdul Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia.

“Service of official Omani Haj delegation will be available whenever the pilgrims need and Hajjajis are requested to report to the officials should they need the service of the official”, Abdul Aziz al Ghafri, Deputy Head of Oman Haj Mission told the Observer.