HAJ CONCLUDES TOMORROW

An aerial view of Kaaba at the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. Some 2.5 million faithful have travelled to Mecca from across the world to take part in this year’s pilgrimage which began on August 9 and ends on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Omani Haj mission confirmed the death of a pilgrim, Saeed bin Salim al Wahaibi on Sunday. The mission said the pilgrim passed away on the ninth of Dhul Hijjah while performing Haj. The mission extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

