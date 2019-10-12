Haitham stresses role of joint GCC cultural work

MUSCAT: The approval of the GCC cultural strategy by the culture ministers of the region comes within the framework of the joint GCC cultural work aimed at realising the desired cultural renaissance and launching a new stage of the joint GCC cultural work.

This was stated by His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture.

Speaking to Oman News Agency (ONA) and Oman TV, HH Sayyid Haitham said the new GCC cultural strategy will be enforced in 2020 and continue till 2030. The new strategy is the result of the reformulation of the former strategy ratified by the GCC leaders in 2008. The reshaping of the cultural strategy has been done after the consecutive developments in economy and technology which led to social development and affected the cultural make-up of the GCC countries.

As part of the new cultural strategy, a number of cultural programmes will be held in the GCC countries during 2020 and 2021. Each of the GCC countries will hold one or two programmes every year according to the schedule, HH Sayyid Haitham said.

Commenting on the selection of Muscat as a permanent centre for translation and Arabisation under the umbrella of the GCC Secretariat-General, HH Sayyid Haitham said the centre will serve as an additional building block for the GCC cultural work in Muscat.

