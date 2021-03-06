Hail Al Qadhqadhi, an oasis among mountains

YANQUL: Hail Al Qadhqadhi in the Wilayat of Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate is located 30 km from the wilayat’s centre and is known for its oases of seasonal crops such as lemon, mango, wheat, date palm and several vegetable varieties.

The weather in Hail Al Qadhqadhi is cold in winter and moderate in summer. The area boasts rock formations and running water along the mountains of the Wilayat of Yanqul.

Masoud bin Salim al Manei says the residents of Hail Al Qadhqadhi cultivate seasonal crops due to the availability of water that pours down from hilltops and runs into small streams that irrigates farms. The farmers grow tomatoes and various garlic varieties in separate farms.

Vegetables like lettuce and lemon have been cultivated in Hail Al Qadhqadhi since ancient times with some new varieties being introduced recently. Mango trees grow here which get special attention from farmers. Clover and wheat are also cultivated in the area. Date palm trees are among the traditional crops that have been cultivated in Hail Al Qadhqadhi since old times, Al Manei said.

Livestock breeding exists in the area, which helps local people meet their needs for meat, milk and margarine.

Long time ago the residents of Hail Al Qadhqadhi built traditional water channels (aflaj) using conventional methods, but some of these aflaj that are primarily used for farm irrigation are unfit for human water consumption owing to the increased salinity. Aflaj are traditional narrow water channels built from plaster but have, since ages, withstood the vagaries of nature.

Drinking water is collected from falaj upstream through a pipe and into a reservoir and then distributed automatically to all houses in Hail Al Qadhqadhi.

The area is teeming with wild trees and plants such as Ghaf and Samar. — ONA