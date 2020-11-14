Gulf QR code ensures safety of electrical appliances

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 14

Consumers in the Sultanate have welcomed the application of the Gulf Conformity Mark and Quick Response Code (QR Code) as defined by the Gulf Technical Regulations for Low Voltage Electrical Devices and Equipment for 13 categories of electrical appliances.

The Gulf Conformity Mark and the QR Code help protect consumers from the dangers of electrical devices which do not conform to the standard specifications.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in cooperation with the Gulf Standardization Organization of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, applies the Gulf technical regulation for low-voltage electrical appliances and equipment, which deals with all electrical and electronic equipment and devices and fixtures designed for use with voltage between 50 and 1,000 volts AC and between 75 and 1,500 volts DC.

The standard specification is meant for safety and health of the consumers. This helps in providing them safe and high-quality devices and equipment as it defines basic safety requirements for low-voltage electrical appliances and equipment, and the requirements for electromagnetic compatibility which must be met before placing those devices in the market. It also makes the movement of goods within and among the member countries of the GSO easier. It also has unified procedures to verify compliance with the Gulf standard specifications as well as removes technical obstacles by unifying the conditions of competition in the Gulf market.

