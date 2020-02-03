Gulf Islamic Investments signs $155 million real estate exit deal

MUSCAT: Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (GII), a UAE based Islamic financial services company, announced successfully an early exit of transaction worth $155 million of its one million square feet of Amazon logistics centres in Germany, Dortmund on behalf of its investors.

The exit from Amazon Logistic centre in Germany distributed total return of 30 per cent in two years. Gulf Islamic Investments total AUM reached $1.4 billion and is targeting to touch $2 billion in 2020.

Mohammed al Hassan, co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer for the GCC at Gulf Islamic Investments, said: “We are proud that GII have delivered outstanding performance that has created value and exited portfolios, paving the way for more real estate-income producing opportunities, our real estate portfolio has reached $900 million and next year we target to touch $1.5 billion in similar deals in USA & Europe.”

Pankaj Gupta, co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer for the UAE at Gulf Islamic Investments: “This exit is an endorsement of our strategy of investing in high quality long income assets in developed markets. This is one of the top IRR achieved in income generating real estate assets in recent past and reflects on the capabilities of GII Team in providing complete Sharia compliant investment solution to its valuable client base.”