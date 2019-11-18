Gulf Cup mascot Sodeifi to attend Oman-India match

MUSCAT, Nov 18 – The 24th Arabian Gulf Cup tournament vibes has started in Muscat as Sodeifi – the mascot of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup – met the Sultanate fans in malls and shopping centres. Sodeifi, which will visit Oman until November 22 as preparations for the tournament in Qatar, will meet the ‘Red Warriors’ fans during the World Cup qualifier match against India at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The mascot’s appearance in Oman will build excitement for the tournament, which will take place in Doha from November 26 to December 8.

The oyster and pearl mascot commenced its promotional visit in Muscat through an official meeting at Oman Football Association (OFA) headquarters in Seeb followed by another visit to Al Mouj area on Sunday evening. The Monday schedule included a tour to City Centre Mall (Muscat) and Muscat Grand Mall. Also, the team will meet fans at Al Safeer Mall and City Centre Mall at Sohar on Wednesday.

Omani fans enjoyed their meet-up with ‘Sodeifi’ as they took ‘selfie pictures’ with him. Sodeifi, which features the colours of the Qatari flag, reflecting the seashell which is popular in most of the GCC countries. The first appearance of ‘Sodeifi’ was in 2004 when Qatar hosted the Arabian Gulf Cup for the third time.

Sodeifi and his accompanying team are providing the fans with the details of this edition of Gulf Cup tournament. It will be contested by eight nations including hosts Qatar, defending champions Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Sodeifi has already toured a host of venues in Qatar and Kuwait, including malls, schools and business places.

Mohammed al Hammadi, member of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup organising committee and head of public relations section, said the Sultanate is one of the main places for the Sodeifi promotional tour. “Oman’s fans are very interested in football and their team is the defending champion. Also, Oman spectators celebrated with Qatar team players in Suhar after they were crowned as Asian Cup champions. Therefore, Sodeifi’s visit is part of this continuous appreciation to Omani fans,” Al Hammadi told Oman Daily Observer.

“We are looking forward from Omani fans to take part and attend the Gulf Cup tournament in Doha to cheer their teams and enjoy all the festivities taking place on the sidelines of the tournament,” Al Hammadi concluded.

