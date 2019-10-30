Gulf, Arab media praise Majlis polls

MUSCAT: Gulf and Arab media praised the 9th Term Majlis Ash’shura elections and the keenness of the Omani citizens to participate in it effectively and responsibly. The Gulf and Arab media confirmed the success of the digital technology applied in these elections and the good performance of the various organising committees. The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said that the Omani Majlis Ash’shura, which replaced the State Consultative Council in 1991, aims to assist the government in all matters of society and provide it everything to support basic and authentic values of the society as stipulated by the Royal Decree that established the Majlis. KUNA added that the Shura experience in the Sultanate has witnessed a tangible development at the institutional level in light of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’ efforts to define an organisational framework that establishes the Shura principle.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) pointed out that the number of candidates in Majlis Ash’shura elections reached 637 candidates, including 597 male candidates and 40 female candidates. WAM explained that the voters cast their ballots in 110 polling stations via electronic voting and that these centres were allocated to male and female voters. The male voters had 19 centres and female voters had 19, as well as 72 joint centres and 8 unified polling stations were distributed in five governorates.

Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said that Omani voters have cast their ballots to elect 86 members who will represent them in the ninth term. BNA pointed out that the number of voters registered in the electoral register for the ninth term of the Omani Majlis Ash’shura elections reached 713,335 voters.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) said that the number of candidates reached 637, including 597 male candidates and 40 female candidates, and that voters started casting their ballots in 110 polling stations via electronic voting, noting that the number of registered voters in the electoral register for the ninth period reached 713,335 voters.

Al Riyadh newspaper reported that Omani men and women flocked to choose their representatives in Majlis Ash’shura from 637 candidates, including 597 men and 40 women competing for 86 seats in the Majlis.

The Egyptian newspaper Al Gomhuria said that the electronic voting helped in facilitating the election procedures and the speed of completion, which contributed to raising the success rates of this event.

Al Gomhuria newspaper noted the statement of the Minister of Information, Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, who confirmed the success of the Omani Majlis Ash’shura elections for the 9th term, and that the new digital technology facilitated the election process. And complains were very few focusing on delay.

The Times of Egypt said, “The e-voting system “Sawtak” used in these elections is an Omani design that has been developed over the years and has been used successfully throughout the country. It operates on a closed network covering all the wilayats of the Sultanate and is linked to the operations room of the Supreme Committee for the Elections.” — ONA

