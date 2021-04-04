Guidelines for long-term residency to foreign investors in two months

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) said that guidelines for granting long-term residency permits to foreign investors, which was announced as per the economic stimulus plan, are still being studied will be expected to be announced within two months.

Highlights of the MOCIIP press conference include

The Foreign Investment Law has been effectively activated and there are proposals to re-study some items to put the Sultanate on the map of attracting foreign investments.

84 businesses registered to obtain automatic licenses on Sunday.

The majority of the companies that were closed last year were inactive and the Sultanate has provided a package of incentives and facilities that helped the continuation of many companies

The program to attract investments has become national and the role of the ministry is to facilitate investments.

50 investment opportunities worth 200 million riyals will be announced to help reduce dependency on imports.