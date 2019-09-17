Front Stories 

New guidelines for duty-free transactions at airports

Oman Observer

Muscat: The government has laid out new guidelines for sales and purchases to be made from duty-free shops at airports.

According to the new rules, departing passengers and transit passengers on international flights and departing aircrew members, who do purchases at the duty-free shop submit their passports and boarding pass at the duty-free sales counters.

“The staff are required to report transactions in the register and provide a receipt to the buyer”, stipulates the decision.

The receipt will include the number of units sold, their inventory number, the type of item, the name of the airport sold, and the price of the item.

The duty-free sales staff are prohibited from selling products if the flight is delayed, as a result, passengers cannot stay in departure lounges or the trip is cancelled or the passenger is not able to make a journey.

If the flight is cancelled, the staff at the duty-free shop will cancel the sale transaction and notify the customs department.

