Guide kids to make their dreams come true

Junior and his sister are, at the moment, on their half term school holidays, and yesterday I took the opportunity to ask them what career paths they want to take when the time comes. I know they do not fully understand everything about the various faculties, but it is a good thing for children to begin thinking about what they want to become when they grow up. This should be done as early as possible and right from when they are little.

Therefore, as we sat at home having dinner, I asked them what they want to become when they grow up and without wasting anytime, junior’s sister responded saying that she wants to become a mother. Junior’s response was “When I grow up, I want to become a columnist, build a house, buy a new car and become a father.” While you might find this funny, but it is an indicator, how both kids perceived their family environment. Either they looked up to their parents and wanted to emulate them, or there is something about parenthood that they cannot wait to enjoy. Whatever the case, after they gave their answers, the mother of junior and I agreed that we needed to find time, with them, to talk about their future aspirations.

If children are to succeed in their future, we need to begin considering how we can best guide them to make their dreams come true while considering new competencies, new skills, new applications and new knowledge. It is imperative that you find time and have career talks with your children. You need not invite pilots and accountants and lawyers and doctors and teachers to attempt to lure your children in to their respective career paths, but you can have each of your children tell the rest of the family what they like most – whether it is tourism, IT, human services, finance, supply chain, business management, law, marketing, arts, sciences, sports, music, drama, the army, police or what have you. Let them express themselves without limitations or hindrance, and when they are done let other family members respond, without criticising the child or what s/he has said.

Talk about it amicably with reflection. You need to refer to their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, you need to refer to how they are doing in their school subjects, and in their potential in other fields and how they could exploit it.

When I was a little boy, I told my mother that when I grow up, I want to become a professional footballer. Nevertheless, my mother was so cynical against football that she looked at balls like the way she did with dead rats. It is not surprising that I took football to be of lesser importance and so I gave up on being a footballer.

The point I am trying to make is that; when you know what you child is more inclined towards, you are in the best position to guide, encourage and facilitate him or her.

The children have to experience the significance of the parent’s involvement in their career paths for the benefit of their development and enhancement of their skills. Children are the future leaders and parenting is a very important stage in their development. Good luck!

