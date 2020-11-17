ROP: Guardian of stability

The Royal Oman Police (ROP), regarded as one of the best law enforcement force in the region, has been striving to implement the national resolutions effectively while making sure the internal law and order is maintained.

Formed In 1974, four years after the first Renaissance, the force was conferred with the title ‘Royal Oman Police (ROP)’ by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said .

“Since then, the ROP has been keen to carry out its responsibilities based on the Royal directives of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and with the new Renaissance, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, which stems from his absolute belief that security is the fundamental pillar of growth, prosperity and maintenance of the state. It spares no stones unturned in maintaining the security and stability, by harnessing all human and material capabilities to achieve this,” representative from the ROP Public Relations Department said.

What the Royal Oman Police has achieved during the past years is a great milestone in building a modern police force with sound strategic and scientific planning that keeps pace with the developments and security challenges in the contemporary world, which enables it to maintain law and order.

In the recent years, the Royal Oman Police have brought many official services closer to citizens and residents in all parts of the Sultanate. Several projects have been launched which varied from establishing various police stations, service centres and other facilitation centres in various governorates of the Sultanate.

Traffic safety

Traffic statistics indicate a decrease in traffic accident deaths for the sixth year in a row as a result of the efforts made by the Royal Oman Police, which include raising awareness among all segments of the society through various media and social media, holding lectures, events and various activities, as well as doubling the monitoring devices. The usage of the latest global technologies has curbed speeding and jumping red lights, which are the most important causes of traffic accidents. Efforts also included increasing the police presence on the roads.

Unique e-services

The Royal Oman Police has been able to provide quality and integrated electronic services to citizens and residents alike, especially after direct linking of the civil registry database with government and private agencies.

“In a bid to create a paperless society, we have reduced the number of transactions that involved the usage of papers and instead, the majority of our services are now online that enables citizens and residents alike complete their transactions through the website and the ROP application on smartphones.” The Royal Oman Police is a forerunner in building Oman’s digital society (e-government), as the police provide many electronic services to citizens and residents, including online passports and visas services, services related to issuing personal IDs, vehicle renewal and registration services, in addition to paying fines.

The Special Task Police Command

The Special Tasks Police Command, which operates across all governorates received great attention from the General Police Command, due to its great role in maintaining security in the Sultanate. The Police General Command was keen on raising the efficiency of the Special Tasks Police and providing it with modern equipment and mechanisms that enable it to move quickly and work efficiently.

The Bayan System

Since its first launch in July 2015, Bayan system, which includes 35 subsystems, has contributed to facilitating international trade in a fast and smooth manner and facilitate the process of obtaining permits from government agencies in 24 hours.

With this, the time taken for processing and delivery of the goods has been reduced and single point inspection for all registered agencies was set and goods are delivered within two hours only.

Thanks to Royal Oman Police’s tireless efforts, the Sultanate was ranked as the safest country in the world by several international agencies including the World Economic Forum.