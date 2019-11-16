GSO lauds Sultanate’s energy efficiency labels

Muscat, Nov 16 – Ibrahim Yahya al Hashf, Acting Head of Appointments in GCC Standardization Organization (GSO), lauded Oman’s online energy efficiency labels. The verification work is done by a third party in manufacturing countries before the products come to Oman. This system binds manufacturers to certain rules. “The procedures provided by the Directorate-General of Standards and Metrology have two parts; first control in the manufacturing country itself before exporting, and the second is their control after the entry of the product to the market by taking samples and their verification in full compliance with the requirements.

Under the system, there is also a QR code to be scanned by the consumers about the energy efficiency and compliance with security standards. It is linked with another electronic system which helps in completion of customs’ procedures. The system introduced in the Sultanate of Oman for customs clearance is advanced and considered distinguished in comparison with those in other member countries,” he said. Al Hashf emphasised that the Sultanate supported consumer rights and national objectives. He urged consumers to adopt products with high energy efficiency.

He said that the Energy Efficiency Project was under the directives of the GCC Standardization Organization to support the capabilities of the member countries to help achieve national goals. Among these objectives were mechanisms for rationalising energy consumption and strengthening national capacities in this area. This is completion of the action taken by the Directorate-General of Standards and Metrology of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for issuing the Gulf standard for energy efficiency. This project was launched to target the air conditioners. Air conditioners account for majority of power consumption in the Sultanate and the world. By saving energy, the project aimed at economic sustainability as well as environmental sustainability. Energy efficient labels will also help reduce the electricity bill of the people.

He explained that the air conditioners were targeted first because the power consumption is higher compared to other electrical appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators and televisions. They are more in homes and private and public sector organisations than other products which consume electricity. Ibrahim Al Hashf said that the GSO has plans to unify the standards of energy efficiency for all member countries and at later stage intends to include washing machines, refrigerators, dryers and lights.