Grooming Business!

Traditionally, men go to the barber shop, and women go to the beauty parlour. Men’s interest in fashionable grooming may be a relatively recent phenomenon, but it is an increasingly important potential revenue source for salons. Salon owners have to create an atmosphere that is attractive to men, as they have to for women. It comes down to service, product and strategic massaging.

Although there are not a lot of men beauty salons in Oman, barber shops now provide beauty services like facial treatment and massage, hair treatment, manicure and others.

Qais al Kindi, Omani barber shop owner, started his business recently with some members of his family. Qais offers a number of hair and skin treatment for men like organic protein, dandruff treatment, hair masks, hair scrub and rejuvenating treatments. There is also a salon attached to his barber shop for the treatment.

Qais said that there is a good turnout from men for all the services provided. Reservations are always full which means that men are now aware of their hair and skin care. Other common beauty procedures include hair dying and hair transplant.

Image consciousness

While women have been bearing the brunt of extreme and unattainable beauty standards for centuries, Jabir al Ajmi, a broadcaster, comments, the notion that men will start to share some of the packages as a welcome change. But there is still an objection from the community.

For Rashid al Jabri, caring a lot for your skin, hair and body is funny for men. “It is unacceptable to act like women”, he commented.

However, Al Ajmi thinks that such treatment is a must. “Camera requires you to appear good looking and always fit. Hand and foot health are not just a woman’s priority. Manicures, in particular, are essential for men who use their hands a lot pointing out at things during meetings and interviews.’’

It is a money related thing, says Mohammed al Zadjali. “If the man has money to spend on luxurious treatments he will go to a spa to relax and enjoy. It is common now for men to use such treatments. Even barber shops are increasingly widening their service list to include facials, manicures, pedicures and hair removal treatments. For me, I once went for a facial and I am also planning to do the beard laser hair removal.”

Laser hair removal is one of the most commonly done cosmetic procedures in Oman. Although it requires a series of treatments over time and is relatively costly, people still go for it as a top hair removal treatment and has been described as one of the most comfortable hair removal options available.

Salim al Rabani says: “That was the best choice I have made. Beard laser removal saved me time on long queues in the barber shop. Now, I visit the barber shop once a week only”.