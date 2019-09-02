Green turtle returns to Oman after 21 years

Muscat: A green turtle recently returned to the Sultanate at Ras Al Had in South Sharqiyah Governorate after 21 years.

This particular turtle was tracked for the first time in in 1998 by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs staff.

It may be noted that Al Jinz, a fishing village located in the Ras Al Hadd, on the eastern shores of the Arabian Peninsula, is The Ras Al Jinz beach is world renown for the nesting endangered green turtle (Chelonia mydas), probably the most important nesting concentration on the Indian Ocean. This is the only official place where the public can watch the nesting process of these turtles.

It may be noted that the Environment Society of Oman’s (ESO) turtle conservation project has been running since 2006, including successful satellite tagging study of loggerhead turtles on Masirah Island, Daymaniyat Islands and Ras al Hadd.

It has been also conducting community outreach activities to raise awareness on the importance of marine turtles.