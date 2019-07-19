Green spaces enhance community health

The holidays have began and most people are travelling, both internally and externally for leisure and enjoying time with the family. It is delightful that families are beginning to realize the importance of spending a vacation in relaxing places, especially in the green or rather cold areas and even going to a quiet park to escape their daily routine.

Unfortunately, these green areas are not so widespread in some cities compared to the rural areas, although most of the population of the country works in large cities or the capital, and this in particular with time negatively affects the health of people, and also affects the productivity of employees.

As such, any individual surrounded by green trees or flowers, can see himself as breathing spring fragrances every day and the spirit of nature is at the door of his house, of course, this does not prevent the search for such happiness during his vacation with his loved ones.

Our lifestyles are increasingly characterised by sedentary behaviour, obesity problems, stress, mental ill-health and disconnection from nature. However, contact with nature has been shown to improve psychological health by reducing stress, enhancing mood and replenishing mental fatigue.

We do realize that green spaces such as parks and sports fields as well as woods and natural meadows or other ecosystems, however, maintaining mental well-being in highly urbanized locations, especially large cities, is challenging.

In fact, mental well-being can be achieved by residents in highly urbanized locations if they frequently access green space. However, achieving high well-being across all its components requires access to the countryside and not just urban green-space. In particular, different studies report that contact with green space improves psychological health by reducing stress, enhancing mood and oﬀering a restorative environment which enables people to escape from the stresses of urban life.

Looking at the current emerging health challenges such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease. Thus, participating in physical activities in outdoor greens paces, often referred to as green exercise (walking, running, cycling, gardening), could help to address these emerging health challenges. Alternatively, it has been suggested that mental health effects of green space may derive from emotional attachment or connectedness to green spaces.

It has also been shown, that immune systems benefit from direct exposure to natural environments or through contacts with certain factors in the green space, as in children where studies suggest that living in residential areas with more street trees was shown to be associated with lower asthma prevalence. In turn, greater exposure to commensal microorganisms, especially in the early life, may lead to more diverse skin and gut microbiomes, and provides protection against allergy and autoimmunity.

Nevertheless, the quality of the urban green space and presence of specific amenities is an important factors facilitating physical activity in older adults, especially those with mental health problems, physical activity in green space may be particularly therapeutic, in which it might reduce mortality and increase life span.

In addition, increased usage of green spaces and greater residential greenness have been associated with improved behavioral development and reduced rate of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children. Also, higher levels of greenness at home and school were associated with improved cognitive development (better progress in working memory and reduced inattentiveness) in schoolchildren.

Indeed, the green space use is likely to be one of many strategies employed to maintain physical and mental health, but the quality and quantity of accessible green sites can signiﬁcantly aﬀect independent use and should play a key role in all rural and urban planning policies and public health priorities.

At the end, I believe that building and maintaining well connected, attractive green spaces are likely to have healthier, happier and more productive citizens with fewer demands for health services.

Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla, MD, Ministry of Health, is a medical innovator and educator. For any queries regarding the content

of the column he can be contacted at: dryusufalmulla@gmail.com

