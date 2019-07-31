Whenever the topic of environmental sectors and the need to protect them is put on the discussion table of officials, emphasis is always placed on the proper disposal, recycling and management of daily waste for the benefit of all without any burden to humankind, society or the state. This was one of the themes of Oman Environmental issues to think about “Green Economy” for the Future of Safe Development.

Such projects are economically feasible to society and the state if the suitable prior studies are conducted in this discipline, along with implementing the necessary awareness campaigns and regulatory functions of the concerned authorities in this sector. This is to ensure the commitment of various institutions and organisations to environmental laws, especially in the GCC, where waste and pollutants are fast accumulating due to the heavy use of some environmentally harmful materials, such as plastic, which needs to be eliminated in daily use.

Today, many countries and international organisations hold exhibitions and conferences related to waste management to create a platform for environmental professionals where they can exchange ideas and information on all matters relating to waste management and recycling. Over the past three decades, some countries have signed a number of agreements related to such projects in collaboration with the international and private institutions.

The agreements included adequate waste handling and recycling to achieve maximum benefit as well as creating solutions for waste collection, transport and disposal in a safe, efficient and cost-effective manner. Such efforts always aim at finding balance between economic development on one hand, and protection of the environment surrounding humans on the other hand, in light of the increasing volume of waste parallel to annual population growth.

Further awareness needs to be raised on the importance of waste recycling along with sharing the environmental responsibility with all society members to keep the environment safe, clean and sustainable. There are currently many techniques, methods and uses through which preventive measures can be taken to utilise waste although the Middle East generally has high wastage rates. It is also rife with opportunities to enhance investments in this sector and provide a safe and sustainable environment for future generations. The average annual cost of environmental degradation in Arab countries is estimated at $150 billion, equivalent to 9 per cent of its GDP in 2018, especially since they consume more than double the amount of resources that the natural systems can re-produce, according to some experts.

The principle of waste recycling was highlighted in many forums due to its socio-economic and environmental benefits for society.

In addition, it can enhance sustainability and preservation of the environment, contribute to providing many employment opportunities for job seekers and expand sustainable growth prospects in this vital sector. According to environmentalists, this sector offers promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and SME owners in the area of recycling activities by setting up companies specialising in waste recycling, which not only achieve the desired profitability, but also supports efforts to promote environmental sustainability. Today, global green investment has exceeded the $21 trillion mark, a growth of 50 per cent during the last three years alone. According to Mohammed Jamal Kafafi, PhD, Chairman of the World Green Economy Council, recycling is important because it is a form of economic development where growth is pumped into income and employment through investments in the public and private sectors that will lead to promoting efficient use of resources reduce pollution and prevent ecosystem degradation. We seek to achieve integration and balance between the four dimensions of sustainable development: environmental, socioeconomic, technical and administrative.

The Sultanate of Oman is on board with international organisations in their efforts to achieve sustainable development by implementing the seventeen goals announced by the United Nations to ensure sustainability of development many years ago. The Sultanate is also keen on following up the efforts of each country in accordance with their capabilities and vested responsibilities, including efforts to achieve green economy goals.

