Business 

Great offers from Alizz Islamic Bank during Ramadhan

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: To welcome the advent of the Blessed Month of Ramadhan this year, Alizz Islamic Bank has announced a number of special offers for its customers including discounts, cash back and easy finance options to buy homes, automobiles and goods at competitive profit rates.
The offers come as part of Alizz Islamic Bank’s effort to enhance and diversify the services it provides to its valuable customers and to help them get easy finance options for products they desire to buy.

You May Also Like

US unemployment claims drop from five-month high

Oman Observer Comments Off on US unemployment claims drop from five-month high

OBA hosts farewell reception for former Executive President of CBO

Oman Observer Comments Off on OBA hosts farewell reception for former Executive President of CBO

Russia backs gradual, managed exit from oil cuts with Opec

Oman Observer Comments Off on Russia backs gradual, managed exit from oil cuts with Opec