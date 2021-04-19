Great offers from Alizz Islamic Bank during Ramadhan

MUSCAT: To welcome the advent of the Blessed Month of Ramadhan this year, Alizz Islamic Bank has announced a number of special offers for its customers including discounts, cash back and easy finance options to buy homes, automobiles and goods at competitive profit rates.

The offers come as part of Alizz Islamic Bank’s effort to enhance and diversify the services it provides to its valuable customers and to help them get easy finance options for products they desire to buy.